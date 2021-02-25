2021 Kia Sorento Turbo Drag Races Mazda CX-5 Turbo With Surprising Results

SUVs are undoubtedly the most popular type of vehicle right now. And as they grow bigger and more expensive, powerful engines are a necessity. The 2021 Kia Sorento is a surprisingly good newcomer and its "Turbo" model packs more heat than most four-cylinder German cars. But how does it compare to the well-established Mazda CX-5 Turbo?
The engine in the Sorento is 2.5-liter, just like the one Genesis uses. It replaces the V6 option and delivers 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. You can have it with AWD, and an 8-speed dual-clutch takes care of the delivery. Yeah, a DSG-rivalling gearbox with paddle shifters in a Kia SUV. The world has gone mad, especially when VW doesn't really use DSG anymore.
But Mazda is already known for having a potent turbo engine. The same 2.5-liter we showed you in yesterday's Mazda3 drag race powers this CX-5 crossover. It makes 250 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. But the main difference is that a six-speed conventional automatic sits between the four-cylinder and the AWD system.
So the Kia makes more horsepower from the same sized engine, but it's also visible bigger and it costs more to buy, making the drag race a little bit unfair. But we just want to visualize how far the Kia Sorento has come in just one model year. The first Sorento came to America in 2002 and looks totally outdated next to this.
However, this review from the Canadian channel Sam CarLegion argues that the CX-5 is nicer to drive, better value, and feels better put together. It's a common theme for people who are into cars to like Mazdas better. But let's just focus on the objective results of the drag race. We see that the Kia Sorento Turbo has trouble launching, which suggests the twin-clutch gearbox was set up for comfortable shifts. The Mazda pulls ahead initially, but the extra power of the Korean SUV helps it catch up.
