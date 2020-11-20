Kia Doesn't Forget This Was SEMA Month, Custom Sorento Concepts Seek to Be Wild

So far, 2020 has led to countless auto events cancellations, while other shows have moved online. November was usually the month when all eyes turned to Las Vegas for the annual SEMA Show, but this time around the organizers had to rethink the recipe into the virtual SEMA360 event. Sure, not everyone agreed with the format, which is probably one of the reasons they chose other venues for the reveal of what should have been Sin City booth stars in a normal year.

17 photos