Kia Doesn't Forget This Was SEMA Month, Custom Sorento Concepts Seek to Be Wild

So far, 2020 has led to countless auto events cancellations, while other shows have moved online. November was usually the month when all eyes turned to Las Vegas for the annual SEMA Show, but this time around the organizers had to rethink the recipe into the virtual SEMA360 event. Sure, not everyone agreed with the format, which is probably one of the reasons they chose other venues for the reveal of what should have been Sin City booth stars in a normal year.
Recent alternatives include Ford’s Auto Nights: SEMA Show Special event, and although Kia doesn’t mention the classic tuning event in any way, we believe its rugged Sorento X-Line concepts – the Sorento Yosemite and Sorento Zion Edition – might have easily fit the bill for a standard SEMA introduction as well.
After all, the South Korean automaker does specifically mention these two prototypes have been “custom-built” with help from LGE-CTE Motorsports of San Dimas, California.
But, enough with speculations, because the course has already been set and the two concepts were presented to the virtual audience gathered around for Kia’s online national dealer meeting that took place this week.
According to the automaker, the main reason for the creation of the two rugged Sorento SUVs is simple – they're on their way to reshaping their very successful crossover lineup with a bit more emphasis on “a new level of trail-ready toughness not yet seen from the brand.”
Which is one of the reasons why the all-new 2021 Sorento will also become available in a more rugged X-Line configuration, among others, when it goes on sale this very month.
And, of course, both the Yosemite Edition and the Zion Edition started off as regular Sorento X-Line models before turning into a couple of “wilderness-themed” off-road-capable SUVs.
First off, the Yosemite Edition is honoring the namesake national park with a “Pine Green” hue that has a matte finish to provide proper contrast to the gloss / matte black accents. Next up, the Zion Edition comes with a “Desert Sand” exterior theme, along with its own gloss black touches.
The builders also used some common traits – custom fender flares, 32-inch all-terrain tires, satin-chrome finished skid plates along with brush guards, as well as a set of 20-inch alloy wheels. The Yosemite also comes with a roof rack, while the Zion features a fully-fledged cargo top.
