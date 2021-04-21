5 Gittin Jr. and Joey Logano Rip '69 Mustang RTR-X and '35 Hot Rod in Touge Battle

2021 Ford Focus ST-3 Joins Aussie Lineup With No Extra Performance

Just before the mid-cycle refresh of the Focus, the Ford Motor Company has unleashed a special edition for the Australian market. ST-3 is how the red-painted car in the photo gallery is called. Limited to 200 units, the Focus ST-3 also features a seven-speed auto instead of a manual. 12 photos



In this application, the four-cylinder plant develops a healthy 276 horsepower and a hearty 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) of torque without breaking a sweat. The Ranger pickup for the U.S. market, by comparison, has only 6 fewer horsepower and exactly the same amount of oomph.



“The Focus ST has attracted a passionate following, and the ST-3 supplements our highly popular Ford Performance portfolio that also includes the Fiesta ST, Mustang, and Ranger Raptor,” declared president and chief executive of Ford Australia, Mr. Andrew Birkic. “The premium equipment levels add an extra touch of prestige to the Focus ST’s already highly-regarded performance credentials, with the technology and innovation our enthusiast customers expect in a hot hatchback.”



Priced at 47,990 kangaroo dollars or $37,225 at current exchange rates, the newcomer doesn’t add the smallest performance improvements over the other



