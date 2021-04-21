750-WHP Ford F-150 Truck Races 600-WHP Mustang GT, Savage Beatdown Occurs

Usually, we wouldn’t even entertain the notion of a full-size pickup truck beating a muscle car in a straight line unless the truck puts down a great deal more power. However, racing from a roll did provide this Ford F-150 with an advantage, and compared to its opponent, it did technically have a superior output.
Let’s run through the numbers, shall we? According to the uploader, this F-150 is packing a Roush 2650 supercharger, plus an E85 tune, resulting in a total output that goes beyond 750-wheel horsepower, which for an all-wheel-drive vehicle can mean more than 900 horsepower at the crank. You can bet there’s plenty of torque to go along with that type of output, too, although we weren’t provided an official figure, unfortunately.
The Mustang, meanwhile, is a 2019 5.0 GT model with Ford’s 10R80 ten-speed automatic transmission doing the heavy lifting. The car features ported cylinder heads and a camshaft tune, and reportedly makes around 600-wheel horsepower, or a little over 700 hp at the crank. At the very end of the video, you can even see it run a 9.9-second quarter-mile, which is very impressive.
Starting this race from a standstill would have meant an even tougher uphill battle for the F-150, but as we said before, the rolling start allows it to showcase what it can do in terms of torque. We’ll be honest, though, the F-150 driver definitely jumped the gun a little bit in the first race, but not by much. The truck did manage to stay ahead of the Mustang for a few brief moments before the aerodynamics started to really matter.
Compared to a pickup truck, that Mustang will cut through the air like the second coming of a McLaren 720S, which comes in handy at higher speeds. So, the result, you might say, was never really in question.
