Off-Road and ATV Organizations Receive $80,000 Through Polaris Grant Program

So far, Polaris has donated over $2.7 million through the T.R.A.I.L.S. grant program, to a total of 324 organizations. Nine off-road nonprofit organizations all across the States are the happy recipients of this year’s T.R.A.I.L.S Grants, each one being awarded a sum ranging between $6,000 and $10,000. These funds are meant to help organizations in the off-road community contribute to better trails and raise awareness about trail safety.As a well-known name in the all-terrain vehicles ( ATV ) industry, it was natural for Polaris to become more involved in the off-road , snowmobiling andcommunity. A pioneering project in this industry, the T.R.A.I.L.S. grant program promotes responsible riding through educational initiatives, on the one hand, and trail maintenance projects, on the other hand.“The receiving organizations and clubs are made up of passionate volunteers and riders who love our sport – they are the heart of the off-roading community with a desire to help create a safe and enjoyable experience for all those looking to get out and ride,” said Steve Menneto, president of Off-Road at PolarisThis year, the Polaris grant added up to over $80,000 that were donated to NGOs. Osseo Area Dusty Riders Inc. in Osseo, Wisconsin, Garland Trail Hawks ATV Club in Garland, Maine and Christ Miami Corp. in Miami, Florida are just some of them.“We're thrilled beyond words at the amazing generosity of Polaris. The funding that we have received has helped put Garland Trail Hawks on ATV rider's radar for a Central Maine riding destination,” said Joe Valentim, President, Garland Trail Hawks ATV Club.Only non-profit organizations are eligible for the grant and the applicants must submit an online application form. The maximum sum that can be granted to each applicant is $10,000. Also, after the grant is approved, every recipient must submit a Results Report.So far, Polaris has donated over $2.7 million through the T.R.A.I.L.S. grant program, to a total of 324 organizations.

