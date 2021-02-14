2021 Ford F-150 Raptor SUV vs. Ramcharger TRX: When Trucks Become SUVs Again

The F-150 is still America's most popular vehicle, but while an all-new high-performance Raptor version just came out, people are still very interested in the Ram TRX. It's only natural, as there's never been a truck quite like this, and we wouldn't be surprised if SUVs start having this kind of Baja off-roader treatment.
You can have the Raptor's EcoBoost V6 in a bunch of SUVs, but they're not as cool. Part of the excitement that comes with the Raptor is having bespoke components that aren't shared with the base model. These range from wider fenders to underbody protection and more aggressive bumpers. It's basically like the hot rod treatment for trucks.
Of course, Ford did listen to the fans and created the Bronco, which rides on a suitable platform and will be available with trail-rated configuration, including ones with gigantic wheels. But even though a full-size SUV would probably have worse approach and departure angles, we'd still like to see an XXL Raptor being built.
The next rendering by wb.artist20 proposes just such a vehicle, featuring the front part of a new Raptor and some simplistic SUV bodywork. This resembles more the 4th and 5th-gen Bronco models rather than the modern model. And considering how popular off-road trucks are, we don't understand why Ford doesn't make an SUV version. Surely, it wouldn't hurt the Expedition that much.
If we're honest, we almost didn't share the rendering because it looks just like the one shared by superrenderscars, the one we dubbed the BroncoSaurus. But, the fresh Instagram post also contained a nice rear view of the Raptor SUV, along with a Ram TRX-like SUV, which would obviously be called the Ramcharger TRX.
While Dodge used to make a boxed version of its popular truck, the work of selling SUVs has largely been left to Jeep. And in the past, we've argued that this is a mistake. Just look at the two read beasts in this photo gallery and tell us people wouldn't pay huge premiums to order them.
