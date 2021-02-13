Low Mileage, 1980 Toyota SR5 Time-Capsule Delivers Back to The Future Vibes

I remember growing up, the first-ever movie that I saw on VHS was "Back to the future". It was an instant hit in my mind, and I was hooked on the DeLorean and the hoverboard. But Marty's black Toyota Pickup truck was not far behind in my books, although it would take some 20 years for my interest in these vehicles to be reignited. And when we came across this blue, 1980 SR5, the "Back to the future" vibes were back once again.

23 photos