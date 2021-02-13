Low Mileage, 1980 Toyota SR5 Time-Capsule Delivers Back to The Future Vibes

I remember growing up, the first-ever movie that I saw on VHS was "Back to the future". It was an instant hit in my mind, and I was hooked on the DeLorean and the hoverboard. But Marty's black Toyota Pickup truck was not far behind in my books, although it would take some 20 years for my interest in these vehicles to be reignited. And when we came across this blue, 1980 SR5, the "Back to the future" vibes were back once again.
It feels so refreshing to see a truck that's not a Ford F-Series or a Ram. This might be a 40-years old vehicle, but it doesn't show its age. There are only 17,811 miles (28,664 km) on the odometer, and we all know how reliable these old Toyotas are. With any luck, this truck will still be around four decades from now. What's even more incredible is that it's still sporting the original Medium Blue paint job, with a matching blue interior.
This SR5 has been owned by the same Wisconsin family since 2012, and it was originally sold by Modern Motors in Fond Du Lac in the same state, back on the 8th of March in 1980. While it's a third-generation model if you look back at its predecessors, at the same time it's a first-generation 4x4 U.S. market truck. This is an all-original short-bed 4x4, except for the bench seat and the exhaust.
Perhaps the only somewhat disappointing thing about this truck is located in the engine bay. As opposed to its domestic rivals, there's no massive V8 to provide some serious torque. It uses a 2.2-liter SOHC four-cylinder engine - codenamed 20R. So you've only got 90 horsepower and 122 lb-ft (165 Nm) of torque to play with, which isn't that much, but then again you can always swap in a newer-generation 1UZ unit to make things more interesting.
The truck is currently located in St. Louis, Missouri, and it can be considered a true collector's item, but we don't think it would have anything against being used as per its initial destination, should you want to put it to the test. It is currently being auctioned off on eBay, and with 2 days left before someone will be the new lucky owner, the highest bid stands at $24,850.
