2021 Ford Explorer ST Sounds Better With MBRP Cat-Back Exhaust

Most performance vehicles are let down by the factory exhaust, and the Explorer ST comes to mind because the powerplant isn’t sonorous either. The 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 engine can be improved, though, with a cat-back exhaust system from MBRP with 2.5-inch tubing. 5 photos



Both variants promise a 25-percent flow increase, and both are complemented by 4.0-inch tips in either stainless steel or carbon fiber. The costlier option is showcased in the following clip by



On idle, the aftermarket system helps the EcoBoost produce a deeper note. Take the Explorer ST on the motorway, and the MBRP exhaust is reassuringly quiet at cruising speed as you would expect on the long haul. Give the force-fed V6 the beans, and the higher revs produce a crisper note.



Because this exhaust utilizes the stock catalytic converters, don’t expect any warning lights to pop up on the digital instrument cluster. The cats are key to passing the emissions test in certain areas or states of the U.S., and finally, a mild aftermarket exhaust won’t upset your neighbors either.



If you’re in the market for a performance-oriented



