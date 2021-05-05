Very Rare ‘75 Ford Escort Mk I RS2000 Found Under Pile of Garbage Could Be Yours

A Bottle of Wine That Spent 14 Months in Space Is Expected to Sell for $1M

One man’s garbage can be another man’s treasure, and one man’s never-finished restoration project could be your dream car. It just so happens that this car is a considerably rare Ford Escort Mark I, the RS2000 variant. 8 photos



It is estimated that some 5,300 units of the Escort Mark I RS2000 were made, of which only 3,700 were for the UK market, where demand continued to be outstanding even after production was discontinued. Today, you can still find RS2000s on the market, but you rarely come across one that is



This one is, or so



This rusty, sad old thing is a 1975 model, the final year of production, with 53,677 miles (86,384 km) on the clock. When it rolled off the production line, it was capable of a top speed of 110 mph (177 kph), was painted Diamond white and came with extras like a heated rear window and a cigarette lighter. Fancy stuff for the ‘70s.



If you’ve been looking for your The Ford Escort was a very popular car in Europe and especially in the United Kingdom. It was an affordable family car, but it could also serve for racing, where it recorded several impressive achievements. Of the four million of Escorts produced over all generations, perhaps the RS2000 is the most coveted today.It is estimated that some 5,300 units of the Escort Mark I RS2000 were made, of which only 3,700 were for the UK market, where demand continued to be outstanding even after production was discontinued. Today, you can still find RS2000s on the market, but you rarely come across one that is completely original and unrestored.This one is, or so Charterhouse Auctioneers from Dorset, UK, are saying. Found under a pile of junk in a Dorset garage, where its sixth owner abandoned it, it was supposed to be restored by the seventh owner, who bought it three years ago. He never got around to the task, and he’s hoping that someone else will be able to, just so this Escort gets a second shot at life.This rusty, sad old thing is a 1975 model, the final year of production, with 53,677 miles (86,384 km) on the clock. When it rolled off the production line, it was capable of a top speed of 110 mph (177 kph), was painted Diamond white and came with extras like a heated rear window and a cigarette lighter. Fancy stuff for the ‘70s.If you’ve been looking for your next project and this Ford Escort sounds like a promising one, it’s going under the hammer at the Haynes International Motor Museum on July 14, 2021. The auction house estimates it could fetch between £20,000 and £25,000 ($27,800 and $34,750).

