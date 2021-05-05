Rolex Motorsports Reunion to Celebrate Ford Mustang at Laguna Seca Raceway

Mark your calendars, Ford enthusiasts! Historic racing Mustangs are back with their distinctive rumble to celebrate the Pony Car Wars' 55th anniversary. You can feast your eyes on the iconic race cars at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion that will take place later this year at Laguna Seca.
The Laguna Seca is a 542-acre open space area that includes the renowned race track, campgrounds, miles of hiking trails, and vast hillsides - the place where people get together to celebrate significant accomplishments, successes, and motorsport heritage. The motto "Win on Sunday, Sell on Monday" is more than just a catchphrase for the ones taking part in this year's event.
As usual, the event features hundreds of historic sports cars from nearly every era. However, they aren't only put up for display, as the drivers will warm up their wheels on the Laguna Seca Racetrack in an adrenaline-packed competition. First held in '74 as a celebration of motorsport history, the race doesn't focus on prizes or winners.
Visitors will also get an open paddock packed with cars, motorcycles, mechanics, and owners working on them and regularly inviting guests to get a close-up look inside.
Ford will showcase the company's Mustang path to Trans-Am fame against rival Camaro Z/28s, AMC Javelins, Plymouth Barracudas, Dodge Challengers, and Pontiac Firebirds. Champions on debut in 1966 and again in 1967, the company's involvement in Trans Am came with unparalleled success in the 1980s, 1990s, and the early 2000s.
The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will take place later this year, between August 12-15th. The event will also mark the 55th anniversary of "The Pony Car Wars," the intense Trans-Am series races that went down between 1966 and 1972.
The Rolex Motorsports Reunion is open to the public, and you can find more info on the price for tickets (there are countless options) on the race track's official webpage.
As usual, the event features hundreds of historic sports cars from nearly every era. However, they aren't only put up for display, as the drivers will warm up their wheels on the Laguna Seca Racetrack in an adrenaline-packed competition. First held in '74 as a celebration of motorsport history, the race doesn't focus on prizes or winners.
Visitors will also get an open paddock packed with cars, motorcycles, mechanics, and owners working on them and regularly inviting guests to get a close-up look inside.
Ford will showcase the company's Mustang path to Trans-Am fame against rival Camaro Z/28s, AMC Javelins, Plymouth Barracudas, Dodge Challengers, and Pontiac Firebirds. Champions on debut in 1966 and again in 1967, the company's involvement in Trans Am came with unparalleled success in the 1980s, 1990s, and the early 2000s.
The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion will take place later this year, between August 12-15th. The event will also mark the 55th anniversary of "The Pony Car Wars," the intense Trans-Am series races that went down between 1966 and 1972.
The Rolex Motorsports Reunion is open to the public, and you can find more info on the price for tickets (there are countless options) on the race track's official webpage.