BMW Isetta "4 Series" Rendering Flaunts Giant Kidney Grilles

Today, we want to talk about one of the most iconic BMWs of all time. And no, it's not the 4 Series, because that's only been around since 2013. The Isetta is that perfect mix between vintage charm and novelty factor that gets people staring.
If you think about it, BMW makes some of the biggest stuff out of all the German automakers. Its V8 and V12 engines have higher displacements than what Audi or Mercedes offer, while the X7 is this behemoth of luxury.
The Isetta is located at the opposite end of the scale, built out of necessity, yet loved to this day. It looks like a hotel fridge with windows. Ironically, the vehicle was developed by Iso Autoveicoli, an Italian company that made scooters and refrigerators.
BMW got the patent because German rules in the 1950s allowed you to drive this on a motorcycle license. It was small, cheap, and frugal, exactly what you wanted in that struggling economy.
Today, it's a true collectible, with models in good condition selling for over $50,000 in America, though we have seen them go way higher at auction. BMW obviously hasn't forgotten Little Iso, but you won't get anything other than the occasional press release out of them.
That's why rendering artist Oscar Vargas decided to make a modern version, and he based it on one of the most controversial designs. That's right; those gigantic kidney grilles belong to the 4 Series, along with the lights and most of the bumper. But the rest of the body is unrecognizable.
Can you imagine a world where small really was considered beautiful, where Americans bought "luxury" German bubble cars instead of big old trucks? It's difficult, but you have to admit this thing has character and plays with your imagination. Given what we just told you, Italian automakers might have had segment leaders instead of trailing the Germans.
Bubble cars are made even today. For example, the Microlino 2.0 we showed you about a week ago looks like an exact modern copy of the Isetta. But this rendering is more reminiscent of the Fiat 500 conversions, the ones where they move the rear wheels together and neuter the power.
