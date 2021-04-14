2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat “Excess” Review Has It All, Including McDonald's

In case anyone missed the news regarding the increased production of the one-model-year-only 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, this 710-horsepower family hauler is extremely successful in North America. And it has become a darling of the social media community for all sorts of drag racing, POV, or comparison runs. But how about a good, old-fashioned, solo review?
Yes, we know that Doug DeMuro has already given his usual hand-waving approval for a red example that was called out as an “insane” SUV, but we’re always more interested in seeing cars (especially high-performance ones) spending more time on the road (and track) than idling in a parking lot.
So, after separately seeing the Durango SRT Hellcat try to bring into submission one of its main rivals at the drag strip (there’s also a Mustang encounter in there, just for good measure) or enjoying some relaxing POV action with this roaring family hauler, it’s time for something that combines all the above experiences into a single video (embedded below, of course).
It comes courtesy of the good folks (James and Thomas) over at the Canadian YouTube channel Throttle House, the same ones that pitted the new king of performance SUVs against a Lamborghini Urus and the former monarch (a.k.a. Jeep’s Grand Cherokee Trackhawk). And, yes, there’s footage from that race embedded here as well.
As per tradition, it all starts with a joke (it involves a balloon) before the actual presentation kicks off. From the 2:15 mark, we’re off on the street with James as he also talks a bit about the competition (examples such as the X5/X6 M Competition, Urus, or the AMG GLE 63 S will arise from time to time), but of course, we’re mostly interested in seeing him arrive somewhere without traffic to test the zero to 62 mph (100 kph) and quarter-mile times.
We do get satisfaction from the 4:05 mark (3.3 seconds and 11.5 seconds are their best runs, in case anyone wondered) before switching over to the track alongside Thomas from the 5:15 mark. By the way, this is where he gets carried away with all the excesses brought about by the 710-hp monster and makes a quick off-camera stop at McDonald’s for his third try of “America’s favorite meal.”
Never mind the cheerful banter because we’re back into a serious mode for the walkaround and interior chapter (kicking off at the 11:32 mark) where there’s even a third row try out as the two discuss the option to delete it from the factory to make it a bit more lightweight. Oh, yeah, and there’s also a conclusion from the 16-minute mark, of course.
