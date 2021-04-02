One of Just 2,000 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcats Goes Out for Some POV Drive Action

With all that's currently going around on the North American automotive scene, we nearly got sidetracked by all the C8 Corvette, 2021 Ford Bronco, or 2021 Ram TRX action and almost forgot about the incredibly rare and marvelously overpowered 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat.
This, erm, family hauler has been quickly sold out, and given the incredibly low manufacturing quota of 2,000 units (it's rarer than a Dodge Demon), it's going to be a genuinely uncommon sight indeed. Because of its SUV configuration, the Durango SRT Hellcat is meant to be shared with family and friends as the owner takes them all to the racetrack or drag strip for some feisty action.
As it’s got a couple of additional seats in the trunk (and continues to sport quite a bit of cargo space even with the third row in place), the Durango not only one-ups the other Hellcats in the family but also trumps the usability factor brought on by Jeep’s Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. We simply can’t wait to see what the aftermarket sector has prepared for when they go head-to-head.
Meanwhile, this reviewer has somehow managed to get a hold of a blue example (with a list price of around $90k after fitting optional goodies, it seems) for our pleasure and amazement. It all starts with a fairly extensive walkaround treatment that showcases some (well, we can even say most) of the exterior and interior features, as well as the specifications.
We love it when somebody’s thorough, so anyone can read all about the specs, options, and features in the video’s description while we prepare to enjoy the POV driving experience (starting from the 5:17 mark, followed by a lengthy conclusion from 14:16).
Given the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 SRT engine packing 710 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) of torque that’s hidden under the hood, it’s exactly why we’ve joined “TheTopher” for this spirited POV ride.
Of course, because it takes place on public roads, nobody should expect the SUV to jump to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.5 seconds, cover the quarter-mile in a National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)-certified 11.5 seconds, or thunder away up to 180 mph (290 kph). That’s reserved for the track, of course.
