Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Towering Over Its Kin Is a Crazy Parking Job Render

If you're willing to enter the world of collectible Porsches, be prepared to spend endless hours on telling apart the special cars from the ones that truly stand out. Of course, there are always the icons everybody talks about, such as the 1973 911 Carrera RS 2.7. So yes, we're still rubbing our eyes while gazing at this rendering portraying an example of the air-cooled cult car parked on top of another one.
Five decades ago, the forced retirement of the infamous 917 flat-twelve prototype racer, driven out of European GT racing by a rulebook change limiting displacement to 3.0 liters, pushed the 911 onto the racetrack in the form of the said Carrera RS 2.7.
The homologation special based on the Carrera S had seen all its major aspects being revised, from the engine gaining 0.3 liters, to the wider 7.0-inch rims (a first for a road-going 911 at the time) accommodated by beefier fenders, a strict diet and, of course, the wind tunnel-developed front air dam and rear ducktail spoiler. The latter reduced lift at the back by a whopping 75% and quickly became a trademark of the model.
The consensus is that Zuffenhausen only brought 1,580 street-legal cars to the world, with the Rennsport model easily fetching north of $500,000 these days.
Returning to the unorthodox parking portrayed in this rendering, certain drivers will pull this type of stunt in the real world without breaking a sweat. It's just that the shenanigans we're talking about usually involve the likes of the Jeep Wrangler and perhaps a monstrous wheels/tire combo aided by a lift kit.
Of course, the pink finish adorning both examples of the air-cooled Neunelfer adds another layer to the image's eyebrow-raising nature.
Then again, this sort of setup is precisely what we've come to expect from Chris Labrooy. And don't think this is some independent effort big names like Porsche aren't aware of. In fact, the Scottish artist has previously joined forces with the German carmaker, while the list of brands that have benefited from this surreal visual shenanigans also includes names ranging from Lamborghini and Jaguar to Adidas, British Airways, and Times Magazine.
Come to think about it, this isn't even the most eccentric Porsche-related Labrooy we've discussed, as this 911 floating in a pool above a Boeing 777 can easily demonstrate.
