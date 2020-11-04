2021 Dacia Sandero Costs €8,690 at “Home” in France, Stepway Goes for €12,590

Revealed just a few weeks ago – ahead of the other big unveil from the Romanian brand (the Spring electric car) - the Dacia Sandero and its rugged Sandero Stepway version are just about ready to hit one of their most important European markets, the adoptive home of France.
Given that Dacia has been part of Groupe Renault since 1999, we can safely assume that France is not only one of its top-selling markets, but also its second European home.
And the Romanian automaker is putting the appropriate emphasis on the market – revealing the prices for its third generation Sandero and Sandero Stepway models at the same time with the Romanian specifications. Of course, there it also chose to announce the starting quotation for the equally new Logan sedan, which is still a particularly important model for emerging markets.
The new Sandero and Sandero Stepway will become available for order at Dacia’s French dealerships “in the coming weeks” (there’s no specific date, nor a schedule for the start of deliveries) from €8,690 ($10,174 at the current exchange rates) and €12,590 ($14,739), respectively.
The quotation is remarkably close to Romania’s local pricing, with the Sandero going for €8,600 and the Stepway model for €12,050, while the Logan is even more accessible – starting from €8,400 ($9,832). On the other hand, first deliveries for the Eastern-European country have been programmed to start in December.
Both markets get the same trim options (Access, Essentiel, Confort - albeit with possible equipment differences) and powertrain choices for the Sandero model. That means all gasoline choices – SCe 65, TCe 90, and the LPG-enabled Eco-G one liter good for 100 ps. These get hooked to a five-speed or six-speed manual transmission, or to a new CVT option for the middle engine option.
Meanwhile, the Sandero Stepway can only be had with the two higher options – both in terms of trim and powertrain, with the price for the Confort TCe CVT model going as high as 15,290 euros ($17,901).
And the Romanian automaker is putting the appropriate emphasis on the market – revealing the prices for its third generation Sandero and Sandero Stepway models at the same time with the Romanian specifications. Of course, there it also chose to announce the starting quotation for the equally new Logan sedan, which is still a particularly important model for emerging markets.
The new Sandero and Sandero Stepway will become available for order at Dacia’s French dealerships “in the coming weeks” (there’s no specific date, nor a schedule for the start of deliveries) from €8,690 ($10,174 at the current exchange rates) and €12,590 ($14,739), respectively.
The quotation is remarkably close to Romania’s local pricing, with the Sandero going for €8,600 and the Stepway model for €12,050, while the Logan is even more accessible – starting from €8,400 ($9,832). On the other hand, first deliveries for the Eastern-European country have been programmed to start in December.
Both markets get the same trim options (Access, Essentiel, Confort - albeit with possible equipment differences) and powertrain choices for the Sandero model. That means all gasoline choices – SCe 65, TCe 90, and the LPG-enabled Eco-G one liter good for 100 ps. These get hooked to a five-speed or six-speed manual transmission, or to a new CVT option for the middle engine option.
Meanwhile, the Sandero Stepway can only be had with the two higher options – both in terms of trim and powertrain, with the price for the Confort TCe CVT model going as high as 15,290 euros ($17,901).