Dacia Discontinues Logan MCV Station Wagon, "Grand Duster" Rumors Intensify

The first Dacia developed from the ground up with the help of Groupe Renault is the Logan. Available as a sedan and station wagon, the Logan will lose the family-oriented option for 2021 according to Ziarul Financiar 16 photos



Citing reports in the French business and automotive media, Ziarul Financiar believes that a seven-seat SUV will replace the



In a nutshell, yes! Increasingly more Europeans are switching from station wagons to crossovers, and the same can be said about minivans and multi-purpose vehicles. A seven-seat crossover is more than welcomed, but on the other hand, you also have to remember that Dacia is a low-cost brand for price-sensitive customers.



While on the subject of a bigger brother for the Duster, it was 2017 when commercial director Francois Mariotte said that the Grand Duster “



As far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, the Grand Duster would naturally borrow the engine options from the Duster. These include the six-speed manual Blue dCi with 1.5 liters of displacement and 115 horsepower as well as two TCe four-pot mills with 1.3 liters on deck and anything between 130 and 150 horsepower.



On that note, you can also expect the Duster and the seven-seat body style with a longer wheelbase to drop the all-wheel-drive option. Just like the 2021 Logan and Sandero lines, Dacia will certainly switch from the B0 to the CMF-B vehicle architecture that doesn’t feature AWD in Renault and Nissan models such as the Captur and Juke. According to the business publication, “the final units of the Logan MCV will be produced next week.” Company officials have also confirmed that Dacia is “already working on intelligent development solutions, which will make the next generation different from the outgoing model.” But what does that actually mean anyway?Citing reports in the French business and automotive media, Ziarul Financiar believes that a seven-seatwill replace the Logan MCV along with the Lodgy . The Dokker commercial vehicle, on the other hand, is expected to be replaced by the Renault Kangoo Express. The thing is, does a three-row crossover make sense?In a nutshell, yes! Increasingly more Europeans are switching from station wagons to crossovers, and the same can be said about minivans and multi-purpose vehicles. A seven-seat crossover is more than welcomed, but on the other hand, you also have to remember that Dacia is a low-cost brand for price-sensitive customers.While on the subject of a bigger brother for the Duster, it was 2017 when commercial director Francois Mariotte said that the Grand Duster “ is not on the plan. You can forget it .” Be that as it may, a lot has changed since then. Considering the Lodgy’s imminent discontinuation, a seven-seat crossover may be back in the cards.As far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, the Grand Duster would naturally borrow the engine options from the Duster. These include the six-speed manual Blue dCi with 1.5 liters of displacement and 115 horsepower as well as two TCe four-pot mills with 1.3 liters on deck and anything between 130 and 150 horsepower.On that note, you can also expect the Duster and the seven-seat body style with a longer wheelbase to drop the all-wheel-drive option. Just like the 2021 Logan and Sandero lines, Dacia will certainly switch from the B0 to the CMF-B vehicle architecture that doesn’t featurein Renault and Nissan models such as the Captur and Juke.