2024 Dacia Duster 3 Rumored With CMF-B Platform, Only FWD

Other than off-road enthusiasts, do you really need all-wheel-drive in a value-oriented crossover? 2WD options have a better departure angle than AWD options (34 versus 33 degrees), and to be frank, few owners think about the importance of the Duster's tires when going off the beaten path. French publication L’Argus learned from Marc Suss that the outgoing Duster would be produced for “a little more than six years,” translating to late 2023 or early 2024 for the all-new model's launch. The director of the Global Access program at Groupe Renault has also let it slip that switching to the CMF-B for the Logan and Sandero is an investment that “will be amortized thanks to high production volumes” for the subcompact sedan and hatch.Even though Suss didn’t mention CMF-B and Duster in the same sentence, the writing is on the wall. The problem is, all the models that Renault and Nissan offer on this platform aren’t available with. “But what about the Arkana ,” you ask? That crossover utilizes a different platform for the Russian market - the B0 of the Duster - and the European model is exclusivelyThere are two possible outcomes that should be taken into consideration, and the first is no all-wheel-drive. The Renault-Nissan alliance has already proven that European buyers aren’t particularly sensitive about the lack of AWD.Secondly, what if the Dacia plant in Pitesti would get CMF-C/D tooling? This platform underpins the Qashqai, X-Trail, Kadjar, and Koleos, and as you already know from those models, all-wheel-drive is available in conjunction with manual andoptions. The only problem with the compact/executive vehicle architecture is that it’s more expensive to make and it would add too much complexity to the Pitesti plant where. Lest we forget, Dacia still is a firm believer in the low-cost philosophy that put it on the map.Other than off-road enthusiasts, do you really need all-wheel-drive in a value-oriented crossover? 2WD options have a better departure angle than AWD options (34 versus 33 degrees), and to be frank, few owners think about the importance of the Duster's tires when going off the beaten path.