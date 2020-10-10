2021 Dacia Sandero Compared to Old Generation, New Hatch Is More Modern

The young Dacia brand has just introduced the all-new generations of Sandero and Sandero Stepway. Since many owners of the early models are probably looking to upgrade soon, we decided to feature this old-vs-new comparison review.
Visually, it's pretty easy to tell that Dacia has made significant changes, especially in the headlight department. The Y-shaped LED elements have landed the Sandero a "budget Lamborghini Urus" nickname on the web.
Look closer and you'll see many other modern touches, such as the chunkier body kit for the Stepway model or the creases in the hood. Also, the first two generations of the Sandero had "autoclave doors" because of the Clio 2 underpinnings. The 2021 hatchback, meanwhile, has normal ones, refrigerator door handles, as well as decorative trim to make the body look longer. Finally, the taillights have a more complex shape.
Changes aren't just cosmetic, as both this Sandero and the Logan are based on a new platform shared with the Clio 5. The reviewer points out that this basically there's a two-decade gap between the cars, as the old Sandero takes its architecture from a 1998 Clio. This also means the 2021 model will behave far better in crash tests.
On the inside, Dacia has stepped up its game. Some features you already see in the Duster, such as the climate control and steering wheel, while others are new. The tablet infotainment system with smartphone integration is something you'd never dream of on older generations of this car, just like a telescopic steering wheel and electric window buttons in normal places. It's a Dacia thing, you wouldn't understand.
Three small engines are offered with this car, offering up to 99 hp. Dacia has given up on the 1.5 dCi for now, but rumors talk of a hybrid model being added to the range for those who want to sip their fuel.
Look closer and you'll see many other modern touches, such as the chunkier body kit for the Stepway model or the creases in the hood. Also, the first two generations of the Sandero had "autoclave doors" because of the Clio 2 underpinnings. The 2021 hatchback, meanwhile, has normal ones, refrigerator door handles, as well as decorative trim to make the body look longer. Finally, the taillights have a more complex shape.
Changes aren't just cosmetic, as both this Sandero and the Logan are based on a new platform shared with the Clio 5. The reviewer points out that this basically there's a two-decade gap between the cars, as the old Sandero takes its architecture from a 1998 Clio. This also means the 2021 model will behave far better in crash tests.
On the inside, Dacia has stepped up its game. Some features you already see in the Duster, such as the climate control and steering wheel, while others are new. The tablet infotainment system with smartphone integration is something you'd never dream of on older generations of this car, just like a telescopic steering wheel and electric window buttons in normal places. It's a Dacia thing, you wouldn't understand.
Three small engines are offered with this car, offering up to 99 hp. Dacia has given up on the 1.5 dCi for now, but rumors talk of a hybrid model being added to the range for those who want to sip their fuel.