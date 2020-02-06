2021 Dacia Sandero Prototype Features New Infotainment System, Rear Drum Brakes

5 2021 Dacia Sandero Expected to Debut at 2020 Paris Motor Show With Hybrid Option

More importantly, however, take a look at the article's main photo. That’s an all-new design for the Media Nav touchscreen infotainment system, which comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity. The supermini dates back to 2007, and since then, a major overhaul was performed in 2012 when the second generation was introduced with the same underpinnings as the original. Last time we’ve talked about the little urban dweller, Dacia announced that the bi-fuel TCe 100 Eco-G turbo three-cylinder engine that runs on both gasoline and liquefied petroleum gas.Your only four-cylinder choice is the 1.5-liter Blue dCi turbo diesel, a powerplant that complies with the latest emissions standards thanks to selective catalytic reduction. The thing is, what will the Sandero III hide under the hood? Better said, is it still based on the M0 platform?The rear drum brakes of the pre-production prototype in the photo gallery are similar in design to the Sandero II, and the same can be said about the side windows and overall silhouette. On the other hand, take a good look at the shape of the doors, door handles, and front overhang.Similarities with the all-new Clio abound, and as we’ve heard many times before, the Sandero III is expected with the CMF-B vehicle architecture from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance. Other than the Clio V, this platform also underpins the second-gen Captur and Nissan Juke.This means we’re dealing with engine options ranging from the 0.9 TCe to the 1.6 E-Tech Hybrid, though it remains to be seen if Dacia will be allowed to integrate type of powertrain in a low-cost daily driver. The 1.3 TCe co-developed with Daimler AG and shared with Mercedes-Benz would be the most interestingoption, packing up to 150 PS.A report from November 2019 suggests that Dacia will premiere the all-new supermini this year at the Paris Motor Show , which will run from October 1st through 11th. The automaker is also planning to introduce a low-cost alternative to the ever-popular Renault Zoe Z.E. electric hatchback, but heaven only knows when the inevitable will actually happen.The curvier front fascia of the camouflaged prototype is complemented by a clamshell-style hood, and the pronounced beltline spruces up the side profile as it rises towards the edge of the C-pillar.More importantly, however, take a look at the article's main photo. That’s an all-new design for the Media Nav touchscreen infotainment system, which comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity.