2021 Dacia Logan, Sandero and Stepway Revealed Ahead of Official Launch

Even though the official launch of the third-generation Dacia Logan, Sandero and Sandero Stepway is still about three weeks away, the Romanian budget carmaker decided to offer a small preview of what we can expect.
Three images depicting the sub-compact lineup were revealed earlier today and those expecting something more evolutionary than revolutionary are in for a treat.
All three models are based on the same platform, so the design language is obviously derivative from one to the other, but there are plenty of design motifs that are bespoke to each model.
For a sub-compact sedan at the lower end of the price spectrum, the new Logan sedan seems to look a lot more contemporary, with its proportions having been improved.
The roofline and glass area are slimmer, making the car look more planted. The new front-end is partially shared with the Sandero and Sandero Stepway, just like on the previous generations, but the differences are enough to make each of them stand out, especially when it comes to the Stepway.
Speaking of which, the new Sandero Stepway looks even more like a crossover. The raised ground clearance is complemented by a specific, ribbed and more domed hood, a chrome Stepway logo placed under the grille and curved fenders above the fog lights.
Thanks to the increased track width and the more sloped windshield, the regular Sandero looks more modern and somewhat sportier, even though the still unrevealed engine lineup will probably not bring a lot of extra horsepower to the table compared to the previous one.
That said, the Sandero is likely to continue to be a best-seller, especially since 2017 it has been the best-selling car in Europe for individual customers.
The actual model launch for the Logan Sandero and Sandero is set to happen on September 29, 2020, when Dacia will reveal more images, including of the new interiors, and the technical details for the models.
