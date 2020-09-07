Half of Brits Want an EV for Their Next Car, but Not at the Current Price

As more automakers are working towards diversifying their lineup with all-electric models, it’s clear that the future will be all-electric. It might not happen tomorrow, but we’re on the way there.
The Brits are ready for the electric revolution: a new survey done by ITV Tonight and AA shows that half of Brits would buy an electric car for their next personal vehicle. However, an overwhelming 80+ percent of these people believe an EV is too expensive, so they won’t actually be buying one.
It’s the dilemma of the everyday car buyer: an EV means cheaper costs in the long run and the ease of mind that you’re not contributing to pollution, but it’s still more expensive that its diesel or gasoline counterpart. In addition to that, a handful of other issues are keeping the adoption rate down, the same survey has revealed.
Some 17,000 people took part in it, and more than half said they would consider an EV for their next car. Women showed themselves more inclined to make the switch than men, but the difference was hardly noticeable: 49 and 46 percent, respectively.
While this may sound like good news, it isn’t. Of all those respondents, a massive 82 percent said that EVs were too expensive. Other reasons cited for not buying one included range anxiety, overall battery life, lack of public charging points and how long a full charge takes. 49 percent of respondents also voiced concerns that the national grid would collapse with wide adoption of EVs, while some noted the lack of proper infrastructure in case of emergencies involving EVs (since these can’t be towed like ICE counterparts).
Not surprisingly, people aged 16 to 25 were the most enthusiastic about EVs, while residents of London were most likely to actually go out and buy one when the time came to get a new ride.
In a nutshell, the electric revolution will happen, but not just yet.
