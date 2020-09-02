Musk Really Wants a Mars City, Danger of Death Pales Compared to Shot at Glory

5 2020 Taycan Turbo S Moose Test Shows Not Even Porsche Can Fool Physics Entirely

4 2021 Porsche Taycan Turbo S Is Faster Everywhere, Still Not the Range King

3 Porsche Taycan Gets Widebody Kit from Prior Design, Looks Like a GT3 RS

1 Tesla Model 3 Range Is Inferior to Porsche Taycan's in Racetrack Conditions

More on this:

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Delayed Because Porsche Is Having a Ball

Not everything is fire and brimstone about 2020. Generally speaking, this year has proved a terrible hit for many businesses, but Porsche is not among them. 14 photos



The EV , described as a longroof, roomier sibling of



So it’s not bad news. In fact, it’s anything but: the same publication notes that Porsche, along with Tesla and Toyota, are the carmakers that have remained profitable during the ongoing health crisis. Porsche, for one, estimates a double-digit profit margin for 2020.



“The change is no disadvantage for us; we just optimized the cycle plan,” Blume explains. “[Porsche] looks to the future with confidence. The company has changed a lot [...]. It was important to focus on the essentials.”



That said, the future will be electrified for Porsche. By 2025, the carmaker expects all deliveries to be fully or partially electric, with 10 percent of sales being hybrids and 40 percent all-electric vehicles.



First introduced as a concept in 2018, the full specs of In fact, Porsche is reporting increased demand and profits for the first half of 2020, so much so that they’re delaying a new model scheduled for later this year. Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume says Porsche has reassessed priorities, and right now, the Taycan Cross Turismo is not one of them.The, described as a longroof, roomier sibling of the Taycan and based on the Mission E CUV concept, was supposed to come in the second half of 2020. Because Porsche needs to focus on meeting increased demand in the original Taycan, especially on the Chinese market, it has pushed back the Cross Turismo for another quarter, Blume explains for Bloomberg So it’s not bad news. In fact, it’s anything but: the same publication notes that Porsche, along with Tesla and Toyota, are the carmakers that have remained profitable during the ongoing health crisis. Porsche, for one, estimates a double-digit profit margin for 2020.“The change is no disadvantage for us; we just optimized the cycle plan,” Blume explains. “[Porsche] looks to the future with confidence. The company has changed a lot [...]. It was important to focus on the essentials.”That said, the future will be electrified for Porsche. By 2025, the carmaker expects all deliveries to be fully or partially electric, with 10 percent of sales being hybrids and 40 percent all-electric vehicles.First introduced as a concept in 2018, the full specs of the Taycan Cross Turismo were never made public. However, since it’s based on the Taycan, it’s expected to feature two electric motors putting out 522 hp in base configuration. The idea for it, as noted at the time, was to deliver an EV that combined “sportiness and everyday practicality in unique style.” It’s unique , alright.