2021 Dacia / Renault Logan Looks too Good in First Rendering

Dacia is currently developing all-new generations of the Logan and Sandero . Prototypes have been spotted testing all over Europe. However, their impact is going to be even greater outside the Union's mature markets, in places like Brazil, Russia or some corners of Asia. 2 photos



At least that's how it was in the past. Because while classic Logan sedans came with your average 1.6-liter engine, this 2021 model will be all about downsizing and mild-hybrid engine technology. That may not apply to Russia, though, as the county isn't in the European Union and will thus continue to offer big, non-turbocharged engines instead of 3-cylinder ones.



We're not sure who the posher new Logan 3 is for, but we have a pretty good idea of what it looks like thanks to the Russian website



As you can probably tell, this new car has nothing to do with the old Logan. It's got a rounded roof, narrower headlights, and taillights powered by LEDs and a general upmarket feel. If somebody were to tell us that the Logan is now a sister to the Megane we would believe it.



Many countries have never heard of the Romanian brand Dacia, and it's there that Renault sells these cars under its own name. They get different badges, sure, but the formula always stays the same: keep it simple and affordable.