2021 Dacia Sandero Rendering Looks More Like a Renault Clio

Have you ever noticed how the cheap ketchup made by the supermarket brand you're in starts out cheap to annihilate the competition and doubles in price later? Well, that's the 2021 Dacia Sandero in a nutshell.
Dacia started out with a simple promise: to make really cheap cars for buyers in Europe. No frills, no power, no features (sometimes no airbags either). But as the brand secured so many loyal customers, it's now able to evolve and start offering better, more expensive versions of familiar nameplates.
The Sandero is probably going to be the best example of that. Now entering its third generation, the supermini hatchback doesn't need to scrape the bottom of the barrel. Prototypes have been spied undergoing winter testing in Scandinavia, and although we couldn't see through their thick camouflage, the Russian website Kolesa did manage to produce a rendering it believes is accurate.
Even if you ignore the big Renault badge, this still looks like a Clio. There are obvious differences, like the shape of the headlights and the fact that all the door handles are the same shape. But it's nothing like the boxy current Sandero.
We've seen a similar thing with the new Logan, which adopts a sort of fastback design where the roof is a soft curve the goes all the way to the back, like on a four-door coupe. Also, prototypes appear to have LED headlights, and it will be interesting to see how Dacia/Renault balances affordability and features.
They might not have much of a choice here. Most new cars are leased, so the initial purchase price matters less. Also, the Sandero and Logan will probably need to be more expensive to compensate for their obligatory mild-hybrid battery technology.
Little is know about the engines that are going to be offered. However, some reports suggest the 1.3-liter turbo will be available, finally offering the power these two always lacked. The bulk of the sales are probably going to come from the 1-liter 3-cylinder, either with 75 hp in SCe form or 100 hp with the little turbo.
