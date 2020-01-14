Dacia Announces Bi-Fuel TCe 100 ECO-G Engine for Sandero, Logan, Duster

Over in the United States, internal combustion engines are also known to run on E85 (a mix of 85 percent ethanol and the rest gasoline) and CNG. The latter acronym stands for compressed natural gas. Crossing the Atlantic Ocean over to Europe, liquefied petroleum gas is a popular option for many reasons.
The biggest difference between LPG and CNG is the chemical compound. By using propane or butane, liquefied petroleum gas burns a lot cleaner than gasoline in terms of CO2 emissions, and it’s also easy to transport.
Other than the Dokker light commercial vehicle, Dacia now holds the title of being “the only car manufacturer to offer LPG throughout its range.” TCe 100 ECO-G is the name of the three-cylinder turbo engine that will be offered in the Sandero, Logan, their Stepway versions, and the Duster crossover utility vehicle.
The Renault-owned automaker from Romania claims that the ECO-G emits 10 percent less carbon-dioxide emissions than the TCe 100 without the LPG system. The Lodgy people carrier won’t get this powerplant, but there’s a naturally aspirated bi-fuel engine available under the name of SCe 100 ECO-G.
Dacia further makes a business case for the customer’s pocket. Even though the ECO-G uses more LPG than the TCe 100 uses gasoline, the lower price of liquefied petroleum gas as opposed to gasoline translates to “an overall fuel cost per kilometer reduced by up to 30 percent.” Against a turbo diesel, make that an 8 percent advantage for the three-cylinder turbo TCe 100 ECO-G engine.
€12,490 is the starting price – including taxes – for the Duster with this powerplant in France. Rated at 170 Nm of torque from 2,000 rpm, the engine further offers a number of advantages to the customer in France. These include total or partial exemption from registration, an ecological malus of zero euros, the Crit’Air 1 sticker, free or preferential parking for Greek Disk users, and the list goes on.
The Duster with both tanks filled to the brim can travel more than 1,000 kilometers in one go, and if you were wondering, liquefied petroleum gas can be found at one in four refueling stations in Europe. ECO-G vehicles are also allowed into underground parking areas thanks to the safety features of the LPG system.
