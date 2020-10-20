2021 Dacia Spring Electric Starting Price Revealed, It Costs From EUR 17,800

Even though pricing information was supposed to be revealed in the first quarter of 2021, Dacia let it slip how much the Spring Electric will cost in Hungary. As the headline implies, you’re looking at the equivalent of 17,800 euros or 21,050 dollars at current exchange rates.
There is, however, a catch. The pricing in Hungary “applies to the first 100 units sold in the pre-order campaign.” As for the second catch, “customers with state support can get the car for HUF 3,990,000” following the government’s plug-in incentive. In other words, the starting price would go down to 11,000 euros or 13,000 dollars at the current exchange rates.
Ladies and gentlemen, if you were skeptical about Dacia’s affordability promise, now’s the time to believe that claim. We should also mention that the plug-in grant differs from country to country, and France is the most generous market for EVs in this regard. The incentive – worth 12,000 euros – would translate to a starting price of 5,800 euros for the Romanian model that Renault builds in China. In other words, make that 6,860 dollars.
Based on the Renault K-ZE from the Middle Kingdom – itself related to the Renault Kwid from India – the Spring Electric comes standard with a 26.8-kWh battery and a WLTP rating of 225 kilometers (140 miles). In addition to two trim levels for personal use, the Romanian automaker’s electric crossover will spawn a car-sharing version and a delivery van.
A front-mounted electric motor provides 45 PS or 44 horsepower in normal mode and 31 ponies in eco mode. Top speed is limited to 125 and 100 kph (78 and 62 mph), respectively. In other words, don’t expect a highway cruiser but a maneuverable car intended for the urban jungle.
As far as charging is concerned, the small battery needs 14 hours to replenish itself to maximum from a home socket. With the optional DC fast-charging cable at a 30-kW station, charging to 80 percent takes less than an hour.
