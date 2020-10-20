2021 Dacia Spring Electric Starting Price Revealed, It Costs From EUR 17,800

More on this:

1 2021 Dacia Spring Electric Revealed as Europe's Most Affordable EV

2 2021 Dacia Sandero Compared to Old Generation, New Hatch Is More Modern

3 New Dacia Sandero RS, Sandero Cabriolet, Logan Pickup, and Logan MCV Rendered

4 2021 Dacia Sandero, Logan and Stepway Upgrade the Essentials With Modern Tech

5 Dacia Lodgy Stepway Turned into the 6x6 Truck It Was Never Meant to Be