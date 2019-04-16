autoevolution

Renault City K-ZE Looks Like a Cheap Kwid EV in China

16 Apr 2019, 20:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Shown six months ago at the Paris Motor Show as a Concept, the Renault City K-ZE is now much closer to becoming useful. Just revealed at Auto Shanghai, this will become an affordable combination between an EV and a tiny city crossover.
13 photos
Renault City K-ZE Looks Like a Cheap Kwid EV in ChinaRenault City K-ZE Looks Like a Cheap Kwid EV in ChinaRenault City K-ZE Looks Like a Cheap Kwid EV in ChinaRenault City K-ZE Looks Like a Cheap Kwid EV in ChinaRenault City K-ZE Looks Like a Cheap Kwid EV in ChinaRenault City K-ZE Looks Like a Cheap Kwid EV in ChinaRenault City K-ZE Looks Like a Cheap Kwid EV in ChinaRenault City K-ZE Looks Like a Cheap Kwid EV in ChinaRenault City K-ZE Looks Like a Cheap Kwid EV in ChinaRenault City K-ZE Looks Like a Cheap Kwid EV in ChinaRenault City K-ZE Looks Like a Cheap Kwid EV in ChinaRenault City K-ZE Looks Like a Cheap Kwid EV in China
It will be assembled locally by a company called eGT New Energy Automotive Co. Ltd, a joint venture between Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and Dongfeng.

The K-ZE has been built to “high European quality standards”, which is probably why it was shown in Paris. But like the Renault Kwid with which it shares its 2,422mm wheelbase, it's unlikely to be offered in the old continent, this having to do with crash test ratings.

The main thing that makes it different from a normal A-segment hatchback is the ground clearance: 150mm. But once again, it's something we see on the Kwid (up to 180mm). Renault never talks about underpinnings for this, its sixth EV model. However, we suspect it's based on the CMF-A and measures under 3.7 meters long and 1.5 meters high.

The battery is supposed to offer you a range of up to 250 km (155 miles) per charge according to the NEDC cycle. This seems a tad ambitious, considering the Zoe had 210 km and actually showed about half of that when we tested it. Still, charging is not going to be a problem with the K-ZE, as it will fill up to 80% in 50 minutes on a fast charger and over four hours on a normal one.

The main cosmetic changes over the Kwid are at the front, where the EV sports a much more serious set of lights and a black shield where the grille would have been. But it keeps the wheel arch cladding, the taillights and most of the rear bumper.

As for the interior, it's still a low-cost one, with a large tray appearing where the gear shifter would have been. Renault promises an 8-inch infotainment system, remote access, 4G Wi-Fi, smart voice recognition and air conditioning. But we can't be impressed with an EV that has turn-key ignition. How does that even work?
renault ev Renault City K-ZE Auto Shanghai 2019 Renault Kwid
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
RENAULT models:
RENAULT ClioRENAULT Clio SmallRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniRENAULT KadjarRENAULT Kadjar CrossoverRENAULT Megane RS CoupeRENAULT Megane RS Coupe CoupeRENAULT CapturRENAULT Captur CompactAll RENAULT models  
 
 