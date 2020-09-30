Proud Envoy of 1990s Supercars, This Lefty Jaguar XJ220 Has Just 2,610 Miles

New Dacia Sandero RS, Sandero Cabriolet, Logan Pickup, and Logan MCV Rendered

Of the design studies uploaded by Silva on the Behance art platform, which one would you like to see in the real world? Better handling, more passive and active safety, a quieter cabin, a new type of infotainment, you name it; Dacia is going upmarket without veering away from the low-cost mantra it’s known for. The all-new Logan and Sandero also bid farewell to turbo diesel options for gasoline- and liquefied petroleum gas-fueled engines with three cylinders.The question is, does Dacia plan to add more body styles? Only time will tell, but pixel artist Kleber Silva has already imagined an extended lineup that includes a unibody pickup with a single cab in entry-level and Stepway specifications. The Logan Stepway is an interesting proposition as well, along with the successor to the Logan MCV.As for the most exciting yet polarizing what-ifs, the Brazilian designer has also imagined a hot hatchback with Renault Sport know-how and a coupe-cabriolet thingy with a removable wind deflector. The Sandero CC doesn’t align with the automaker’s cheap and utilitarian character, but the Sandero R.S. has a slim chance of happening.A precedent was set in 2015 in South America, featuring a 2.0-liter aspirated engine and the go-faster makeover you would expect from a Renault Sport model. Updated for the 2020 model year, the Sandero RS remains one of the purest cars in the segment.It’s important to highlight that Renault has only one hot hatchback with CMF underpinnings at the time of writing in the guise of the Megane R.S. that utilized the C/D version of the platform. The Logan and Sandero use the B-segment version, and there’s hearsay the Clio won’t go R.S. because a high-performance Zoe is under development.Of the design studies uploaded by Silva on the Behance art platform, which one would you like to see in the real world?