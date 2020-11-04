This 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class CGI Depicts It Exactly Like a Shrunken S-Class

The three-pointed star automaker has not even allowed the paint to properly dry on its new S-Class (W223) flagship, and it’s already hard at work preparing the successor of the best-selling C-Class. Because numerous parallels have been drawn over the year between the two models, Mercedes probably thinks it’s once more very appropriate to draw an interesting line in terms of styling.
While probably no one really expects the German premium automaker to reveal the W206 C-Class before the end of the current year, it’s quite true that every time we see new spy shots of the compact business sedan it’s losing another layer or two of camouflage.
The latest batch of pictures depicting a blue prototype only had the front and rear hidden from indiscrete viewers, appropriately leaving the entire profile at the mercy of the appropriate DSLR objective. That is another way of building hype for an upcoming release, of course.
Naturally, with the C-Class being a hot commodity, it’s not hard to imagine that virtual artists are also ready and willing to preview the new generation. The experts over at kolesa.ru didn’t think twice and came up with a possible take on the sedan, leaving nothing to imagination.
Of course, even though it’s really not hard to imagine that Mercedes indeed modeled the new C-Class after its S-Class flagship, we should take their interpretation with the appropriate does of salt as these remain unofficial and unconfirmed renders.
As far as the styling is concerned, there are virtually no surprises – given that Mercedes-Benz is not exactly willing to stir up the wrath of its fan base like rivaling BMW did with the 4-Series and M3 / M4 depiction of the traditional kidney grille.
Instead, the Stuttgart-based automaker is playing it entirely stylish and safe. Everything will be diligently prepared for the appropriate timing – as we already know the company is also readying the sporty Mercedes-AMG derivative (this prototype did feature more cover, though).
