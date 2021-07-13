2021 Citroen e-Berlingo Combines Vacation-Ready Design with Added Functionality

What does a family require of the perfect vehicle for a road trip? According to a recent study cited by Citroen, versatility, a maximum amount of space and an affordable price are some of the top priorities when it comes to family vehicles. With that in mind, Citroen just launched the electric version of its popular Berlingo, perfect for upcoming summer family trips.
The French have an interesting name for the types of vehicles that aren’t SUVs, but share some similarities with them, and that are specifically intended for leisure activities and travel – “ludospace”, a combination of ludique (French for playful) and monospace. Citroen claims to have created this segment more than 20 years ago, when it first introduced the Berlingo on the market.
Now, the new e-Berlingo combines all the qualities that made its predecessor so popular, with an electric motor that is better for the environment, allows access to urban low-emission areas and reduces overall costs. It’s available in 2 lengths, either the M version (4.40 meters/14 feet) or the XL version (4.75 meters/15.5 feet). Both options have a height that’s less than 1.90 meters (6 feet), so they can fit right in any car park.
One of the e-Berlingo’s main features is its modular design. Folding seats, aviation tables, USB ports and, most of all, the multifunction Modutop roof, which adds 60-liter roof space and a storage arch to the already generous storage space. For customers who want the space of an SUV, without the price tag, the electric Berlingo is a practical alternative.
In terms of performance, the e-Berlingo offers no surprises. It promises a 280 km (174-mile) range, and its 100 kW/136 HP motor is powerful enough for vacation trips and day-to-day activities, with the added benefit of a less noisy drive.
Compared to the standard, non-electric version, the new Berlingo is also equipped with a 10" digital display, and 18 driver-assistance and maneuvering technologies, depending on the version. The short-length vehicle is available in 4 versions (Live, Feel, Feel Pack and Shine), and the longer one only comes in the Feel Pack version.
The e-Berlingo is available for order in France, with pricing starting at €35,300 ($41,800).
