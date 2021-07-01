2021 Citroen C3 You! Edition Targets Young Buyers With €14,490 Starting Price

4 Citroen C3 JCC+ Limited Edition is French Chic Taken to The Next Level

Ford’s Fiesta, which is one of its biggest rivals in the segment, ranges between €16,750 ($19,895) for the Cool&Connect, and €26,950 ($32,011) for the ST. However, the French automaker has just put the spotlight on the third-generation supermini , introduced in 2016 and facelifted last year, with the new You! special edition.The model “presents a sober and singular attitude”, Citroen says, and will “win you over with its uniqueness, practicality, and serenity behind the wheel”.Priced at €14,490 ($17,211) in France in the PureTech S&S BVM specification, with a small gasoline engine making 83 PS (82/ 61) and a manual transmission, the 2021 Citroen C3 You! is already on sale in its home market, and will arrive at dealers in September.The French subcompact hatchback can be ordered in six body colors, including Elixir Red, Steel Grey, Perla Nera Black, Sand, Polar White, and Platinum grey. It features 15-inch Arrow wheels, matte black fender flares and rocker panels, white fog lamp housings, side mirror caps and roof (optional), and ‘You!’ logo on the front doors, as well as special decorations on the C pillars.Inside, the 2021 C3 You! gets Brilliant Black dashboard panel, Mica Grey fabric trim, air conditioning, MP3 player with four-speaker audio system, Bluetooth connectivity, USB port, electric front windows, and height/depth adjustable steering wheel. The hill-start assist and cruise control with speed limiter are included as well.The 2021 Citroen C3 family starts at €15,600 ($18,529) in France for the Live trim level, which is followed by the Feel, Feel Pack, and C-Series, available from €16,800 ($19,955), €17,600 ($20,905), and €18,550 ($22,033). The Feel Business, Shine, and Shine Pack will set buyers back at least €18,700 ($22,212), €19,350 ($22,984), and €20,250 ($24,053) respectively.Ford’s Fiesta, which is one of its biggest rivals in the segment, ranges between €16,750 ($19,895) for the Cool&Connect, and €26,950 ($32,011) for the ST.

