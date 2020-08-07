2021 Chevrolet Camaro Has Entered Production, Still Doesn’t Impress

For the 2021 model year, the Ford Motor Company discontinued the Shelby GT350 series in favor of the Mustang Mach 1. Dodge, on the other hand, has rolled out the Challenger SRT in “Super Stock” specification. Chevrolet? Well, the golden bowtie is pretty much standing still with the Camaro.
GM Authority reports that the pony car’s 2021 model has entered production at Lansing plant in Michigan, but the newities leave much to be desired when compared to the other two big boys in Detroit. The biggest update is the 10-speed automatic transmission – initially exclusive to the ZL1 – which is now available in the SS with the 1LE go-faster track package.
On the visual front, Garnet Red Tintcoat and Rally Green have been deleted from the exterior color palette in favor of Wild Cherry Tintcoat. Two wheel designs and the Camaro Insignia Package are nowhere to be seen in the order guide either, available as a PDF at the end of this story.
Moving on to the interior, the pony car follows in the footsteps of the Corvette by offering wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless charging for Qi-enabled smartphones, meanwhile, is standard to the 3LT and 2SS trim levels. To whom it may concern, the navigation upgrade kit and interior spectrum lighting are no longer available.
Some changes to packages were also made, but nothing too dramatic. Some of the most important options in this regard are the RS Package and Redline Edition for the LT1 trim level, as well as the addition of the Wild Cherry Design Package in two flavors. PDL and PDN are the RPO codes, and the more expensive option adds ground effects as well as visible carbon fiber.
Chevrolet has also deleted the painted engine cover, which is justifiable given that the Camaro doesn’t have a see-through hood like the midship Corvette. As ever, four engine options are offered in the guise of a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, 3.6-liter aspirated V6, a 6.2-liter aspirated V8, and the LT4 supercharged small-block powerplant of the ZL1 and ZL1 1LE version.
At the time of reporting, no pricing information has been made public.
On the visual front, Garnet Red Tintcoat and Rally Green have been deleted from the exterior color palette in favor of Wild Cherry Tintcoat. Two wheel designs and the Camaro Insignia Package are nowhere to be seen in the order guide either, available as a PDF at the end of this story.
Moving on to the interior, the pony car follows in the footsteps of the Corvette by offering wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless charging for Qi-enabled smartphones, meanwhile, is standard to the 3LT and 2SS trim levels. To whom it may concern, the navigation upgrade kit and interior spectrum lighting are no longer available.
Some changes to packages were also made, but nothing too dramatic. Some of the most important options in this regard are the RS Package and Redline Edition for the LT1 trim level, as well as the addition of the Wild Cherry Design Package in two flavors. PDL and PDN are the RPO codes, and the more expensive option adds ground effects as well as visible carbon fiber.
Chevrolet has also deleted the painted engine cover, which is justifiable given that the Camaro doesn’t have a see-through hood like the midship Corvette. As ever, four engine options are offered in the guise of a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder, 3.6-liter aspirated V6, a 6.2-liter aspirated V8, and the LT4 supercharged small-block powerplant of the ZL1 and ZL1 1LE version.
At the time of reporting, no pricing information has been made public.