autoevolution

2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Leaks, Confirms Blown 5.2L and 7-Speed Dual-Clutch

14 Jan 2019, 9:06 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Only a few hours separate us from the official introduction of the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. And it looks like somebody came across a brochure for the muscle car before the Detroit Auto Show unveiling, with the photos having leaked online.
5 photos
2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Leaks2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Leaks2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Leaks2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 Leaks
While we still can't be 100 percent certain about the details and images in the said document, these seem to fall in line with the teasers and the rumors we've received in the past.

The engine compartment of the S550 GT500 will be occupied by a 5.2-liter V8, while previous info mentioned the engine would pack the traditional supercharger. As such, we're expecting the new unit to be a blown version of the Shelby GT350's flat-plane crank Voodoo motor.

We are only being told that the engine is set to work with a Tremec-supplied seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. So while the manual is a popular option for the Mustang GT, there's still no mention about a clutch here.

As for the connection to the road, this is established via 20-inch alloy wheels shod in Michelin Pilot 4S rubber. As expected, the car will come with a MagneRide adaptive suspension, while other go-fast hardware includes a carbon composite driveshaft, a magnesium strut tower brace and a high-trail knuckle that promises superior steering accuracy.

Stopping power for the new pony king will be provided by a Brembo system that includes 420mm rotors with six-piston calipers up front and 370mm discs with four-piston grabbers at the rear.

The list of optional extras involves goodies such as a Carbon Fiber Track Pack, which delivers 20-inch carbon wheels, as well as a wing and cabin trim made of the wonder material. Tick this option an you'll also get a rear seat delete, Recaro front seats and various suede pieces for the cabin.

On the infotainment front, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 will feature a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, with a Technology Package set to bring a 12-speaker Band and Olufsen premium audio system, among others.

Ford Performance, the carmaker's go-fast division, wants to ensure owners can keep the new GT500 under control, which is why buying the car comes with a complimentary performance driving session taking place at the track.
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Ford Mustang leaked Ford muscle car
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
FORD models:
FORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactFORD Focus EstateFORD Focus Estate CompactFORD Focus 5 DoorsFORD Focus 5 Doors CompactAll FORD models  
 
 