2020 Honda E Revealed in Five Body Colors, Pre-Booking Now Available

Aside from the retro-looking exterior, the most striking element in the e is the design of the interior. Build with minimalism in mind, it features screens that stretch from one side to the other of the dashboard and that will act monitors for the exterior cameras, instrument cluster, and the interface for the car and its infotainment system. Called e , Honda’s EV will at first be available only in four European countries, namely in the UK, Germany, France and Norway.People in these countries can already head to the specially created website and register for priority status, in exchange for a fully refundable reservation fee of £800. A binding order can be placed from later this year, and owners should expect delivery from spring 2020.According to Honda, already 25,000 people have expressed interest in buying the e, but the carmaker does not say how many of them registered and paid the reservation fee.“The Honda e in prototype form has received an overwhelming response and with over 25,000 registrations of interest across Europe, customers now have the opportunity to secure priority status to order the model,” said in a statement Honda Europe’s manager Jean-Marc Streng.When it announced the opening of the booking process, Honda also revealed the five colors it will sell the e in: Platinum White Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Crystal Blue Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic and the Charge Yellow.As for it capabilities, the full specs are still not available, but we do know the car's electric powertrain will be capable of a range of 200 km (124 miles) and 80 percent recharge times of 30 minutes when using a fast charging solution.Aside from the retro-looking exterior, the most striking element in the e is the design of the interior. Build with minimalism in mind, it features screens that stretch from one side to the other of the dashboard and that will act monitors for the exterior cameras, instrument cluster, and the interface for the car and its infotainment system.