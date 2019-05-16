autoevolution

Veloster N Testing Hard With DCT at the Nurburgring

16 May 2019, 20:22 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Hyundai N has a German-like ability to promise something, deliver it on time and be successful. Here we have the DCT they promised two years ago. The i30 N hatchback and Veloster N coupe already did a lot for the affordable performance car market, but with twin-clutch gearboxes, their impact is going to be even bigger.
3 photos
Veloster N Testing Hard With DCT at the NurburgringVeloster N Testing Hard With DCT at the Nurburgring
About a month ago, we showed you a video of the Veloster N with a DCT gearbox and suggested the i30 N wasn't far behind. And it seems both are already common sights at the Nurburgring track now, as fresh spy footage has become available.

Of course, you can't see the gearbox itself, but the sound a powerful 2-liter turbo makes when the twin-clutch gearbox blips it is unmistakable. You hear it on everything from an AMG to a SEAT.

Adding Hyundai to that list is not trivial. Sure, Volkswagen has been offering the DSG on its performance compacts for nearly two decades now, but other manufacturers didn't follow despite encouraging sales. The Honda Civic Type R, for all its lap records, is manual-only, as was the Focus RS. So if you wanted a fast, convenient car that's relatively affordable, it was probably going to have a Volkswagen badge somewhere. Of course, the Europeans now have a Renault alternative as of last year, soon to be joined by the Focus ST.

According to Hyundai's own statements, the DCT is developed in-house, unlike most affordable twin-clutch autos that come from Getrag. It's supposed to have eight speeds and a setup that's compatible with lots of torque (wet clutch).

The DCT should be available on both the 250 and 275 HP versions of the Veloster N and i30 N, which should be ready by the end of the year. Fingers crossed, prices won't go up too much.

Hyundai Veloster N hyundai i30 N DCT spy video
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI IoniqHYUNDAI Ioniq CompactHYUNDAI VenueHYUNDAI Venue Medium SUVHYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata CompactHYUNDAI PalisadeHYUNDAI Palisade Medium SUVHYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 