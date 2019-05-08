autoevolution

Honda's Funky New Electric Car to Be Bluntly Called e

8 May 2019, 8:17 UTC ·
by author pic
Car Profile
When it designed the electric car concept shown for the first time earlier this year at the Geneva Motor Show, Japanese carmaker Honda showed it can still be very. Not the same can be said when it comes to choosing a name for the brand new car.
14 photos
Honda E PrototypeHonda E PrototypeHonda E PrototypeHonda E PrototypeHonda E PrototypeHonda E PrototypeHonda E PrototypeHonda E PrototypeHonda E PrototypeHonda E PrototypeHonda E PrototypeHonda E PrototypeHonda E Prototype
As the vehicle gets ready to head into production, the company announced it will be sold as the Honda e (the same as the concept), a name that surely doesn't do the vehicle justice.

The e is a car like no other so far in the electric segment, at least in terms of design, and if a fraction of the features displayed on the concept make it into the production version, it's surely the vehicle will be a hit. Its retro design, coupled with a crazy interior and a decent electric powertrain are poised to make a noteworthy opponent in the city car segment.

In March, Honda said the e will be powered by an electric drivetrain of yet unspecified capacity, but capable of providing a range of 200 km (124 miles) and 80 percent recharge times of 30 minutes when using a fast charging solution.

Designed on the outside to be a nod to Honda cars of decades ago, the e comes in a small package, with round optical blocks and simple lines all around.

The interior, as shown in Geneva, is minimalist in nature, with screens that stretch from side to side. The ones to the extreme right and left are the monitors on which the exterior cameras used for mirrors display images, the one in front of the steering wheel is the instrument cluster, and the remaining two are the interface for the car and its infotainment system.

The Honda e is scheduled to go into production by the end of 2019 as the first Honda car working on a purpose-built electric platform.
