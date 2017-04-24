autoevolution

2019 Range Rover Velar SVR Spied Heading Out Toward The ‘Ring

 
Having made its debut over a month ago at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the Velar has more surprises up its sleeve than Range Rover is willing to share at this moment. One of those comes in the form of a thumping great supercharged V8 mill.
Spied for the first time ever in Germany, some two kilometers away from the Nurburgring, the SVR is the hottest Velar in the lineup. The AJ133 V8 is expected to be added at some point next year, joining two 2.0-liter four-pots and two 3.0-liter V6s.

Stylistically speaking, the Velar SVR is a much sportier affair. The camouflaged front fascia hides a restyled bumper, which integrates bigger intakes at the sides. Then there’s the design of the wheels, brake discs and calipers, as well as the size of the Continental ContiCrossContact LX Sport tires: 265/45R21.

The most obvious visual signs that prove this is a go-faster interpretation of the Velar can be identified at the rear. Here, Jaguar Land Rover garnished the SVR with a quad exhaust system and a more aggressive aerodynamic diffuser. It sure means the business, but we’ll talk more about that once JLR puts the upcoming Velar SVR through its paces on the ‘Ring.

As the Range Rover Sport SVR prepares to switch to the 575-horsepower variant of the 5.0-liter supercharged V8, common sense dictates that the Velar SVR will be gifted with a slightly less potent version of the eight-cylinder unit. The 550 PS (542 horsepower) and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft) tune in the Jaguar F-Type R seems like the obvious bet, but only time will tell what the British automaker shoehorned under that long, sleek hood.

Jaguar also has a Velar SVR of its own in the pipeline, coming in the guise of the F-Pace SVR. The mid-size luxury SUV with an appetite for hitting ludicrous speeds fast has been spied on the Nurburgring many times now, and as expected from Jag’s first-ever performance SUV, it sounds magnificent on full song.
