Range Rover Velar New York Debut Features Ellie Goulding

From shoes to headphones, Ellie Goulding can pretty much sell anything. So they called for her help when the latest Range Rover model, the sexy new Velar, had to make its New York debut.





The British SUV company organized a special event at the Hearst Plaza in New York that also included a live performance from Ellie Goulding. The 30-year old singer is just as much an export of the Isles as the Range Rover brand, having been born in Hereford.



Goulding was one of the first people outside of the company to get behind the Velar's wheel. Tomorrow, the pop star will attend the charity auction at the East Side House Settlement Annual Gala organized at the Jacob Javits Center where the first Velar will be auctioned off. The proceeds will go towards the East Side House Settlement, which provides education and social services in the Bronx and north Manhattan areas.



“I have always been a big Range Rover fan, and it was a pleasure to be a part of its launch here in the US. Even more rewarding to be supporting a local charity that improves over 10,000 lives every year in one of my favorite cities,"



Said, she didn't say very much about the car, so it's up to shine a spotlight on the Velar. The name is cool, as is the satin paint and the hidden door handles. The designers have done a great job dressing up the body, which is visibly narrower than a Range Rover and yet sports a short greenhouse.



Three engines will be available on U.S. soil, including a 2.0-liter turbo with 247 hp, an 180 hp diesel and the 3.0-liter supercharged V6 with 380 hp.



