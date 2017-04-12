autoevolution

Range Rover Velar New York Debut Features Ellie Goulding

 
12 Apr 2017, 19:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Artists
From shoes to headphones, Ellie Goulding can pretty much sell anything. So they called for her help when the latest Range Rover model, the sexy new Velar, had to make its New York debut.
To be honest, the Velar doesn't need celebrity endorsement to sell in America, the land of SUVs and crossovers. But with test drive events not happening yet, everybody is eager to get another glimpse of the Evoque's big brother.

The British SUV company organized a special event at the Hearst Plaza in New York that also included a live performance from Ellie Goulding. The 30-year old singer is just as much an export of the Isles as the Range Rover brand, having been born in Hereford.

Goulding was one of the first people outside of the company to get behind the Velar's wheel. Tomorrow, the pop star will attend the charity auction at the East Side House Settlement Annual Gala organized at the Jacob Javits Center where the first Velar will be auctioned off. The proceeds will go towards the East Side House Settlement, which provides education and social services in the Bronx and north Manhattan areas.

“I have always been a big Range Rover fan, and it was a pleasure to be a part of its launch here in the US. Even more rewarding to be supporting a local charity that improves over 10,000 lives every year in one of my favorite cities," Ellie says.

Said, she didn't say very much about the car, so it's up to shine a spotlight on the Velar. The name is cool, as is the satin paint and the hidden door handles. The designers have done a great job dressing up the body, which is visibly narrower than a Range Rover and yet sports a short greenhouse.

Three engines will be available on U.S. soil, including a 2.0-liter turbo with 247 hp, an 180 hp diesel and the 3.0-liter supercharged V6 with 380 hp.

Range Rover Velar stars and cars Ellie Goulding 2017 New York Auto Show
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our LAND ROVER Testdrives:

2015 Land Rover Discovery Sport70
2015 Range Rover Sport Supercharged84
2014 Range Rover Sport76
Range Rover Supercharged77
KAHN RANGE ROVER76
Range Rover 79
Range Rover Evoque Coupe71
Range Rover Sport66