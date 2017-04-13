2018 Range Rover Velar Is a Veiled Brute in New York

The Velar is an all-new offering in the Range Rover luxury SUV family and we have a sneaking suspicion it's the most relevant. The full-sized Range Rovers are way too heavy because they were designed for off-road use, while the Evoque is too small and based on an old platform. But the Velar as aluminum-intensive as the F-Pace which just won Car of the Year.
The name is derived from the Latin word "velare," which means to conceal or veil. But it's been borrowed from the original prototype Range Rover from the 1960s.
Design Director and Chief Creative Officer for Land Rover, Gerry McGovern
, says he is not a car guy, but a fan of mid-century modern architecture. You kind of get that with the design of the Velar, which looks as clean as an urban sculpture.
Looking at the Velar stationed in New York, we love how they got rid of the door handles with a trick borrowed from the F-TypeCoupe. It also sits a lot lower than a Range Rover, but the line of the hood is intentionally tall, which is a family trait.
It's not a direct copy of the BMW X6, but it's built to please a similar type of crowd. You sit lower in the car, to the point where your shoulder lines with the best of the car. Also, the greenhouse is shorter.
The materials are pretty nice, with burnished copper accents on the front and a herringbone texture on the seats and console. The tech I love is the air suspension, locking rear differential and pivoting infotainment screen. There's a digital dash, two screens on the dash and bright controls of the steering wheel. It looks like the future!
There are three engines to chose from, but the all the displacement snobs in America are going to pick the supercharged V6. No matter the powerplant, an 8-speed automatic is standard.