Range Rover Velar Convertible Rendering Looks Like a Luxury Boat

Europeans can look forward to the a base 180 PS diesel, followed by the twin-turbo 2.0-liter one with 240 PS that we talked about recently. There's also a 300 PS six-cylinder diesel under the hood. So which would you pick for your hypothetical Velar Convertible? The Velar is named after the early Range Rover prototypes and arrives just in time to plug the gap between the the Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. The first rendering we saw after its web unveiling was the SVR performance crossover , the second being this convertible.It makes a lot of sense. With Land Rover saying that the Evoque drop-top is highly successful, it's likely to make another one with an even higher profit margin. Rumor has it that Mercedes-Benz also wants a part of this action and we can't forget the VW Polowas previewed in the form of a convertible too.But that's beside the point. I don't care very much about boats, but in this metallic teal paint finish, the Velar Convertible looks like one of those luxury cigar racers that cost in the millions. X-Tomi had more work than it seems getting the Velar to go topless. He chopped the roof, added an interior and some decking at the back. We're not sure how the convertible mechanism for such a long car would work, yet we do know the big doors with F-Type flush handles are sexy.But we're getting ahead of ourselves here. The regular SUV hasn't even hit the market yet, so it will take some time before Land Rover engineers decide to chop the top. The Velar will be able to take full advantage of the latest engines. In North America, the base mill will be a 247 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four, followed by the supercharged 3-liter V6.Europeans can look forward to the a base 180 PS diesel, followed by the twin-turbo 2.0-liter one with 240 PS that we talked about recently. There's also a 300 PS six-cylinder diesel under the hood. So which would you pick for your hypothetical Velar Convertible?