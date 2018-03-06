2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Makes Jaws Drop In Geneva

But first, a weight. Tipping the scales at 1,507 kilograms (dry), the Huracan Performante Spyder is 35 kilograms lighter than the Huracan Spyder LP 610-4
. The secret to this diet is forged composite material, featured in the hood, front and rear spoilers, rear bumper, and the aerodynamic diffuser. And boy, does this fellow know how to use the airflow to its advantage. And the driver’s delight, of course.
Even though the fixed roof has been replaced by a soft top, the Huracan Performante Spyder doesn’t compromise on the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva. Aero vectoring in high-speed cornering, low drag on high speed runs, high downforce for excellent on-track handling, the ALA is an integral part of the driving experience. Controlled by a system called Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale, the ALA makes aerodynamic adjustments in less than half a second.
Make no mistake about it, the Huracan Performante Spyder
drives as well as it looks. And bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful it is, even when sitting still. Firing up the 5.2-liter V10 unleashes 640 horsepower and 600 Nm to all four wheels, with 70 percent of the torque available from 1,000 rpm. What that means is, the car pulls like a train, sprinting to 100 km/h (62 miles per hour) in as little as 3.1 seconds.
Dropping the top to enjoy the sunshine and wind doesn’t pose any problem in terms of top speed. Lamborghini quotes 325 km/h (202 miles per hour) on full song. The roof, meanwhile, folds in 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h (30 mph). Drop it, and two movable fins rise out of the roof casing to continue the roofline from the back of the seats to the rear of the car. “Theatral”
is the word you were looking for.
Lamborghini’s Geneva surprise isn’t cheap, though. At 219,585 euros without taxes or $308,859, it’s the most expensive Huracan available. Unless you want to pay a lot more for the Huracan-based Italdesign Zerouno
, that is.