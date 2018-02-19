Italdesign Zerouno Roadster En Route To 2018 Geneva Motor Show

As if the automotive world wasn’t already chock-full of supercars, Italdesign decided that the Zerouno would look great with the roof chopped off. A year after the fixed-head coupe premiered at the Geneva Motor Show, this year’s edition of the Swiss get-together will see the Italian automaker unveil the all-new Zerouno Roadster.

Introducing the Future Mobility in Cities, a competition for young innovators (aged 18 to 35) who can submit solutions for future mobility in urban areas. Registrations will go online on the Italdesign website on March 1st, and the winner(s) of the competition will be awarded prizes amounting to €40,000. The teaser photo/sketch leaves little to the imagination of expecting customers, people who are anticipated to pay €1.8 to €1.9 million to call the Zerouno Roadster their own. That’s some serious markup compared to the coupe model, which retailed at €1.5 million despite the fact it’s based on the baby Lamborghini.The Zerouno Roadster, as expected, starts life as the Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder , which costs less than €200,000 plus taxes in the Old Continent. As with the coupe, the drop-top model will be produced in ultra-limited numbers. Just five examples, to be utmost specific.Propelled by a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10, the Zerouno Roadster is expected to be lighter than the donor vehicle but heavier than the coupe. The heft, therefore, could take its toll on performance. For reference, the Zerouno sprints to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.2 seconds, onto a maximum velocity of 330 km/h (205 mph).Top speed could also be affected by the changes brought the bodywork. In the case of the Huracan Coupe and Huracan Spyder, the difference is marginal: 325 compared to 324 km/h (201 mph).Founded in February 1968 by Giorgetto Giugiaro , Italdesign is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The Zerouno Roadster is the centerpiece of the jubilee, but that’s not all Italdesign has in the pipeline for Geneva.Introducing the Future Mobility in Cities, a competition for young innovators (aged 18 to 35) who can submit solutions for future mobility in urban areas. Registrations will go online on the Italdesign website on March 1st, and the winner(s) of the competition will be awarded prizes amounting to €40,000.