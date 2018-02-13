2019 Ferrari 488 GTO Sounds Amazing In Official Teaser Video

autoevolution
 

The 488 GTO is the worst kept secret in the supercar world today, and besides Ferrari, everybody knows what to expect from the latest incarnation of the V8-powered Prancing Horse. Better late than never, the automaker got a grip on how the cookie crumbles, deciding to release a teaser video of the Sport Special Series to hype up the newcomer’s arrival.
First things first, the 40-second clip starts with two motorsport-spec 488 models having a blast on the racetrack. 10 seconds into the video, the GTO makes its appearance, showing the exterior design elements that were leaked on the Internet not that long ago from a private presentation.

The camera then focuses for less than a second on the rev counter, which redlines in the ballpark of 8,000 rpm. Along with the clip, Ferrari highlights that “new thrills are about to come,” which is another way of saying that the 488 GTO is a bona fide thriller of a driver’s car.

Expected to go official at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show at the beginning of March, the Sport Special Series is gifted with “the most powerful V8 engine in Ferrari history.” With the 488 GTB boasting 669 horsepower and 760 Nm (561 pound-feet) from 3.9 liters displacement and two thumpin’ great turbochargers, you know the 488 GTO means business.

In addition to the rawness of the powertrain, the Sport Special Series is a thing of finesse, an extension of the driver’s talent rather than a tool for going from Point A to Point B. Improvements in this regard include 20 percent better aerodynamic efficiency, lightweight materials such as carbon fiber, grippier tires, and more aggressive set-ups for the steering system, dual-clutch transmission, and throttle response. 

Make no mistake about it, but Ferrari is targeting the best McLaren has to offer in this segment with the 488 GTO, namely the awe-inspiring 720S. But in comparison to the Macca, bear in mind that Fezza plays the exclusivity card much better than the Woking-based automaker.

