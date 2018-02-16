autoevolution
 

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1s Show Up on Alligator Alley, Fail to Blend In

16 Feb 2018, 14:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
It's not unusual for automotive producers to continue testing of new models even after those make their public debut and this often leads to rolling eye candy, as is the case with the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 footage we're here to give you.
4 photos
2019 Corvette ZR1s Show Up on Alligator Alley2019 Corvette ZR1s Show Up on Alligator Alley2019 Corvette ZR1s Show Up on Alligator Alley
To be more precise, a pair of C7 ZR1 testers were spotted doing their thing on South Florida's Alligator Alley and we have to thank Corvette Blogger for the footage.

We're looking at a Yellow Coupe and a Convertible dressed in either Ceramic Matrix Gray or Arctic White, with both supercars packing the base low-wing aero package.

Alas, the two test cars were simply cruising, so we don't get too much of a taste of the supercharged LT5 powerplant's voice.

Speaking of ongoing adventures involving the 755 hp slab of America, we'll remind you that GM explained it reserved 2018 for the ZR1 Nurburgring lap time stunt.

We've seen multiple prototypes of the new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 blitzing the Green Hell last year, with these having camera strapped to their noses, so our expectations are high.

For one thing, the Z06 was able to go round the infamous German track in 7:14 - keep in mind we're talking about an independent test performed by Sport Auto, one involving a manual incarnation of the 650 hp Vette.

With all the updates of the ZR1, we have no doubt that we're looking at a member of the sub-7 club. In fact, we could even see the Chevy halo car attempting to set a new production car lap record for the Nordschleife.

Of course, that would mean one-upping the 700 hp 2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, which can fly across the track in 6:47. And if we factor in the financial side of the equation (the Zuffenhausen supercar costs more than double compared to the uber-Vette), things become even spicier.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible Chevrolet Corvette supercar
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1 CoupeCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET EquinoxCHEVROLET Equinox CrossoverAll CHEVROLET models  