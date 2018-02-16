2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1s Show Up on Alligator Alley, Fail to Blend In

It's not unusual for automotive producers to continue testing of new models even after those make their public debut and this often leads to rolling eye candy, as is the case with the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 footage we're here to give you.

We're looking at a Yellow Coupe and a Convertible dressed in either Ceramic Matrix Gray or Arctic White, with both supercars packing the base low-wing aero package.



Alas, the two test cars were simply cruising, so we don't get too much of a taste of the supercharged LT5 powerplant's voice.



Speaking of ongoing adventures involving the 755 hp slab of America, we'll remind you that GM explained it reserved 2018 for the ZR1 Nurburgring lap time stunt.



We've seen multiple prototypes of the new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1



For one thing, the Z06 was able to go round the infamous German track in 7:14 - keep in mind we're talking about an independent test performed by Sport Auto, one involving a manual incarnation of the 650 hp Vette.



With all the updates of the ZR1, we have no doubt that we're looking at a member of the sub-7 club. In fact, we could even see the Chevy halo car attempting to set a new production car lap record for the Nordschleife.



Of course, that would mean one-upping the 700 hp



