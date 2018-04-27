2019 Honda Fit Starts at $17,080, Kills the Fiesta

DOHC

Ford may have been an American automotive giant, but when it came to regular cars, it was playing on Japanese turf. If it's small, reliable and efficient, it's probably got a Honda or Toyota badge.Sure, we're all going to miss the Fiesta, but that's only because we're thinking of the Fiesta ST and how fun it was to drive. The regular model was/is cramped and unreliable when compared to a similarly priced Scion and especially the Fit.This hatchback has been around a few years, but underwent a minor facelift for 2018MY. It also has the added benefit of being based on a JDM compact car, so with the seats folded flat, it offers a massive 52.7 cubic feet. By comparison, the Fiesta only has 25. Yes, less than half.The 2019 Fit continues to be powered by a high-compression 1.5-literengine 130hp and 114 lb.-ft. of torque. It gets 29/36/31 mpg for the manual or 33/40/36 mpg for the more popularmodels.Prices start at a competitive $17,080 MSRP, including a $890 destination and handling fee. Our pick of the range would be the $20,190 Fit Sport with Honda Sensing because it looks good and is probably the safest subcompact on the road. But whatever trim you go for, you're unlikely to go way past 20k.Fit Sport models and up also come with a seven-inch infotainment system that features, Apple Car Play and Android Auto. And if you don't want Honda Sensing, you'll save $1,000.But even the base model comes with most of the things you want. including a reversing camera, Bluetooth, auto on-off headlights and LED taillights. This particular color is called Orange Fury, but you will also be able to order Helios Yellow Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Milano Red, Aegean Blue Metallic, and the newly introduced Platinum White Pearl.