Ford to Expand Co-Pilot360 in Key Global Markets

16 Mar 2018, 9:12 UTC
Being described by its manufacturer as the most advanced suite of standard driver-assist technologies in North America, Ford's system will be made available in several key global markets starting this year, the carmaker announced on Thursday.
Called Co-Pilot360, the suite comes as standard with features like automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot information system, lane keeping system, rear backup camera and auto high beam lighting.

For the North American market, Ford will also add other technologies as well starting 2018, like adaptive cruise control with stop and go and lane centering, evasive steering assist and post-collision braking.

Also on the American market, the carmaker will make automatic emergency braking standard on all new passenger cars, SUVs and trucks, starting with the 2019 Ford Edge and Edge ST.

“Though our vehicles today are safer than ever, drivers tell us they are still stressed about getting in a potential accident,” said Jim Farley, Ford president of Global markets.

“That’s one reason why we’re making these must-have technologies accessible to millions of customers each year.”

The roll-out of extensive driver assist technologies by Ford comes off the heels of a National Transportation Safety Board study which found that technologies like auto emergency braking drastically reduce the number of rear-end crashes, thus reducing the cost for repairs.

For the years ahead, Ford is researching other driver assist systems, investing $500 million over the next five years in various projects. For instance, in 2019, it plans to roll out in North America and Asia Pacific automatic emergency braking for reverse driving.

A comparison made by Ford between the cars it sells and the ones made by Toyota, Honda, and Chevrolet shows that Co-Pilot360 is the most comprehensive system of its type in the segment. Only Toyota comes close to the Americans, the only thing they lack being blind spot information system with cross traffic alert.
