2019 Ford Fusion Looks Neat In Velocity Blue

8 Apr 2019, 18:41 UTC ·
Even though Ford plans to phase out the Fusion, the 2019 model year isn’t half bad considering the simplified lineup and additional standard equipment. One of the highlights for 2019, however, is Velocity Blue.
This color joins Blue and two new exterior finishes, namely Rich Copper Metallic Tinted Clearcoat and Agate Black. Identified by order code E7, this finish is included in the price of the Fusion.

Available on all trim levels except Titanium, Velocity Blue complements no fewer than five interior color combinations. These are Ebony, Ebony Black, Russet, Light Putty, and Medium Light Stone.

The mid-size sedan with front- or all-wheel drive starts at $22,840 for the S with the 2.5-liter i-VCT four-cylinder engine. As expected of a budget-minded car, the Fusion comes with 16-inch steelies in this configuration. Moving up to the SE adds 17-inch aluminum wheels and a handful more for $24,120 before destination charge.

The V6 Sport offers the most performance for $40,015 thanks to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. Intelligent All-Wheel Drive and CCD with Pothole Mitigation Technology are two other highlights, but we’re not amazed by the six-speed automatic transmission.

Ford has an eight-speed automatic in the Edge, and even though the mid-size crossover shares most of the underpinnings with the Fusion, the sedan didn’t get the transmission. Given that Ford will phase out the Fusion after the 2020 or 2021 model years, chances are the eight-speeder won’t happen after all.

Hybrid and Energi variants are also available, starting at $27,55 and $34,595 before freight. If you were wondering why the Fusion is not long for this world, Ford made a bet on crossovers, SUVs, trucks, and electric vehicles. Passengers cars with conventional bodies such as the good ol’ sedan are no longer popular, and that’s a bit of a shame if you take a look at the bigger picture.

Another reason for cutting off most of the passenger cars from the U.S. lineup is that crossovers and trucks are more profitable for the Ford Motor Company. Needless to mention this, but most people believe that crossovers and trucks are cooler than the Fusion.
