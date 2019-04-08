Mercedes GLB Reveals AMG Line Body Kit in Latest Spyshots

AMG

HP

Now, by now means are we suggesting that this is an actualmodel, though that exists as well. Mercedes is undoubtedly working on some kind of hot GLB model, though the prototypes confused us with 45-style grilles combined with dual exhausts like those of the A35. What's the difference? About 100and a lot of money.In any case, we're quite fond of the AMG Line's look. Even though these packages are overpriced, they've become almost standard on specific models in some markets, and we can see why. The GLB is not that special normally, but here, we have an aggressive lower fascia and the starburst grille featuring only one horizontal bar in the middle.The package will also include lower side skirts and a rear diffuser, flanked by dual exhaust pipes which unfortunately appear to be fake. This prototype appears to have lower suspension, 18-inch alloys, and cross-drilled front brakes, so it's not just for show.The GLB will feature a variety of powerful and/or efficient engine choices, with specs that are almost identical to its rivals. These include the Tiguan R-Line, the Q3 S line, possibly even the new Kuga Vignale or Cupra Ateca.We expect the petrol-powered range to start at the 1.3-liter turbo making 163 HP, though a lesser 136 HP model should arrive in a few years. After that, the GLB will offer 190 and 224 HP 2-liter units. Diesel will undoubtedly include 150 and 190 HP versions of the new 2-liter.Even PHEVs are planned further down the line. Our data suggest Mercedes is working on two versions, using a 1.3 at the front and an e-motor on the rear axle, just like the MINI Countryman.