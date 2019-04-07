3 Performmaster GT 63 S 4-Door Coupé Limited To 31 Units, Packs Over 1,000 Nm

2 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Shows Up on Nurburgring, Sounds Like a Thunderstorm

More on this:

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Will Premiere In New York

Following the A 35 and A 35 Sedan , Mercedes-AMG plans to roll out the CLA 35 before letting the 45 series run rings around the competition with 400 horsepower and all-wheel drive. The third member of the 35 series will be revealed at the 2019 New York Auto Show later this month, and as far as the paintwork is concerned, there’s nothing surprising whatsoever. 54 photos



April 17th is the day of the reveal, two days after the unveiling of a near-production concept that previews the Mercedes-Benz GLB crossover. As far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine shouldn’t differ from the powerplants in the



302 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 295 pound-feet of torque from 3,000 rpm are a-OK for a compact car with 4Matic all-wheel drive, seven forward gears, and two clutches for the transmission. Given these figures,



Based on the CLA 250 AMG Line, the CLA 35 levels up to 13.7-inch brake rotors and four-piston brake calipers. The suspension also happens to be stiffer, and as an optional extra, an adaptive suspension will also be available to order. Faster steering and AMG Dynamic Select are certain too, bringing the point home in regard to the sporting nature of Affalterbach.



Pricing remains a mystery at this point, and over in the United States, the A 220 4Matic Sedan is the closest we get to the CLA 35. The more practical but less powerful model is $34,500 excluding destination while the CLA 250 4Matic and CLA 45 level up to $35,100 and $53,100 in this part of the world. In other words, expect the CLA 35 to retail at more than $40,000, probably $45,000 if Mercedes-AMG is generous with the standard equipment. The Pikachu-like color complements aero-infused additions, including a diffuser at the rear, mesh intake grilles painted in black, and black canards on the front bumper. The coupe-styled sedan is also expected to feature a more aggressive lip spoiler, black-painted mirror caps, and a black roof.April 17th is the day of the reveal, two days after the unveiling of a near-production concept that previews the Mercedes-Benz GLB crossover. As far as suck-squeeze-bang-blow is concerned, the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine shouldn’t differ from the powerplants in the hatchback and sedan.302 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 295 pound-feet of torque from 3,000 rpm are a-OK for a compact car with 4Matic all-wheel drive, seven forward gears, and two clutches for the transmission. Given these figures, Mercedes-AMG matches the likes of the BMW X2 M35i, Audi S3, and Volkswagen Golf R.Based on the CLA 250Line, the CLA 35 levels up to 13.7-inch brake rotors and four-piston brake calipers. The suspension also happens to be stiffer, and as an optional extra, an adaptive suspension will also be available to order. Faster steering and AMG Dynamic Select are certain too, bringing the point home in regard to the sporting nature of Affalterbach.Pricing remains a mystery at this point, and over in the United States, the A 220 4Matic Sedan is the closest we get to the CLA 35. The more practical but less powerful model is $34,500 excluding destination while the CLA 250 4Matic and CLA 45 level up to $35,100 and $53,100 in this part of the world. In other words, expect the CLA 35 to retail at more than $40,000, probably $45,000 if Mercedes-AMG is generous with the standard equipment.