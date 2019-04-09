autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 Revealed, Looks Surprisingly Hot

About two weeks after Mercedes unveiled the A35 sports sedan, we have yet another model powered by the same engine. It's the larger and more exotic CLA 35 4Matic, a four-door coupe.
We suspect that the Shooting Brake version is just around the corner. But for now, let's enjoy the sight of this yellow pocket rocket. Without a doubt, this is the most appealing of all the "35" models, including the ones that have yet to be revealed. Heck, it even makes the old CLA 45 appear a little dull.

The AMG treatment is the same as that for the A-Class: optional yellow paint, 19-inch wheels, new grille, blacked out trim and a diffuser at the back, flanked by those two exhaust pipes. But because the CLA is longer, it just sort of... work.

Other upgrades include a steering system and a high-performance braking system with four-piston calipers and 13.8-inch (350 mm) discs up front. The performance model is also equipped with AMG Ride Control Suspension with aluminum components as well as an aluminum shear panel underneath the engine that boosts torsional stiffness at the front.

The interior is more reminiscent of the A35 than anything else. Its dash is dominated by the MBUX system, comprising of two 10.25-inch screens that control and display all the major functions. Changes include AMG-specific display modes, namely Classic, Sport and Supersport.

This show car presents a two-tone leather combo with the ambient light turn to red. Obviously, there are other combinations, but none make the CLA 35 as luxurious to sit in as a CLS 53.

We almost forgot to talk about the engine, which is the familiar 2-liter four-cylinder turbo, rated at 306 PS (302-hp) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). When the 7-speed twin-clutch and 4Matic AWD are working properly, you can run from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 km/h) in 4.9 seconds, before hitting a limited top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h). This makes it 0.1s slower than the sedan and 0.2s compared to the A35 hatchback.

